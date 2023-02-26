White Sox News: Burger and Sheets homer in spring opener
The Chicago White Sox played in their first spring training game of the season on Saturday afternoon against the San Diego Padres. Despite the frustrations this teams brings sometimes, it was amazing to see them back in action after what has been a long winter.
There are still a few more snowy days ahead in Chicago but it felt like summer for one afternoon as the Sox are finally back. The game was televised so everyone was able to see the good guys back in action.
Lance Lynn got the start for the White Sox. He allowed three straight hits to start the game and the Padres took a 1-0 lead from there. It is clear that Lynn is working on some things as all pitchers are in spring training but he settled down from there and went three total innings without another run against.
Gavin Sheets got the game tied with a home run. He has been working all spring as he tries to find a place on this team. Having a depth lefty bat like that is very important. Maybe Sheets will show that he is even more than that as the spring rolls along.
The Chicago White Sox had their moments in their exhibition opener.
From there, the Padres started to rack up some runs against other White Sox pitchers. San Deigo took the advantage as some of the big boys started to exit the game.
When the game was 6-1 Padres, Jake Burger hit a solo shot of his own to make it 6-2. Seeing him healthy and playing well is very important so this was a great start.
Sheets and Burger have been linked together since they were dominating together in AAA early in 2021. They were both called up at different points and have been making impacts ever since. Seeing them both homer here was very nice.
Results on the scoreboard never matter but it is nice to see certain players getting their game going. We for sure saw that with these two in addition to a couple of others like Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez.
We also saw a few of the youngsters get some action as well as Oscar Colas and Lenyn Sosa found their way in the game. Those guys are going to be very important in the long term for this team.
Now the White Sox will make their way to Diablo Stadium in Tempe where they will face the Los Angeles Angels for their second spring training game. Again, all that matters is that this team is ready for the regular season. In his spring debut as manager, Pedro Grifol's team had their moments.