White Sox News: Carlos Rodon even made his way onto MLB Network's list
The Chicago White Sox saw their ace Dylan Cease get snubbed from MLB Network's top ten starter list. After finishing with some of the best stats and second in the American League Cy Young voting, he didn't get the love that he deserved.
One player that was recognized for being as good as he is was Carlos Rodon. He came in at number three overall on the entire list.
He only trailed Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers and Justin Verlander of the New York Mets (he freshly signed there after playing with the Houston Astros for the last half decade or so). Honestly, although it is annoying that Cease didn't make it, it is amazing to see Rodon on this list.
He was a Cy Young-worthy pitcher in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox and in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants. All of that production earned him a big-time contract with the New York Yankees and he is very deserving of it all.
The Chicago White Sox should still have Carlos Rodon on their team.
Now, after being named the third-best pitcher in the game by the network, Rodon will begin his tenure playing for the Yankees who go into every season thinking they can win the World Series. He is healthy and has been consistently elite since reaching that health point.
The White Sox had absolutely no business just letting him walk after 2021 without attempting to keep him at all. They didn't even extend him a qualifying offer which is just horrible to see. They didn't even want the free draft pick for doing so if he turned it down.
He is one of the best pitchers in the league and the White Sox (who believed they were a title contender) were just cool with saying no to a guy like that. They were loyal to each other when things were going poorly for him but once things turned announced they were weird about it.
Rodon is going to a great situation there and is going to be a part of a winning culture. If it can't be the White Sox winning, it might as well be one of their former great players.