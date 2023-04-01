White Sox News: Chicago blows a lead for their first loss of 2023
The Chicago White Sox won their Opening Day game in a very exciting fashion. It came on the road against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. That is a great start for them.
They are hoping to have a decent showing against this Astros team in the rest of the series too. Their second game of the four-game set came on Friday.
The White Sox got out to a 3-0 lead thanks to some big hits by Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez. Unfortunately, the Astros made a big comeback and won the game by a final score of 6-3.
Lance Lynn was decent in his first start of the season as he gave up two runs in 5.2 innings pitched. His issue in this game was command as he allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six.
The Chicago White Sox didn't do what they needed to in order to win.
The bullpen didn’t do much better though as Kendall Graveman and Jake Diekman were terrible. It was not how the White Sox need them to be this season if they want to have a bounce-back year.
Obviously, games like this are going to happen. They are especially going to happen when you play teams like the Houston Astros who believe that they can repeat. The White Sox have played okay and will have even better luck against weaker teams. This is a bad loss but one they can bounce back from.
That will start on Saturday night in the third game of this series. Lucas Giolito is going to take the mound for the first time this season against Jose Urquidy. Both of these guys are trying to have a really strong season after very different 2022 campaigns.
Baseball teams lose games sometimes. We will see how Pedro Grifol managed teams come back the day after hard losses. The rest of this series is a great test for everyone before they come home for the first time this season.