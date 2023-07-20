White Sox News: Chicago drops series as hitting and pitching falter
After a dramatic 11-10 White Sox loss Tuesday night, the club looked very bad in their 5-1 series-losing effort against the New York Mets Wednesday night.
The Chicago White Sox are now 40-57, which is 9.5 games back out of first place in the American League Central.
The major league roster is giving the organization a reason to be sellers at the trade deadline as time goes on. It's only a matter of time before they start pulling the trigger and letting guys go.
Offensively, the club had three scattered hits and if it weren't for Luis Robert Jr.'s solo blast (28th of the season) in the top of the seventh inning, Justin Verlander and Adam Ottovino would have likely had a combined shut-out.
The Chicago White Sox didn't play very well against the New York Mets.
Verlander went eight innings and struck out seven. He threw 100 pitches, and 76 of them were strikes. He is the type of pitcher that you can't let get in a groove early and that's precisely what the White Sox let happen.
Verlander has been a White Sox killer for her entire career in the major leagues and he showed Wednesday night that he is going to continue to do so.
As far as the pitching went for the White Sox, it was unfortunately not what Pedro Grifol and his roster would have hoped.
Touki Toussaint, who had been a good fit for the White Sox prior to his start against the Mets, was very underwhelming as he received his third loss of the season.
He went six innings, allowing four hits, a painful four walks, and five earned runs. Too many base runners were permitted and the Mets made him suffer in every possible way.
Toussaint has yet to win a game in 2023 and the Mets may have brought him back down to earth a little after his meltdown bottom of the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Jesse Scholtens pitched the next two innings, only allowing one hit. At that point, the game already felt over.
The White Sox get right back to action tomorrow afternoon as they will look to avoid the sweep and beat an old friend, Jose Quintana. Michael Kopech will take the hill for the White Sox as he will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season in his prior outing.