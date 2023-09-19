White Sox News: Chicago finally gave up on a former top prospect
The Chicago White Sox have had a couple of prospects have one or two good years in the league but they have mostly been bad at developing talent lately. That includes prospects that haven't come up and played at all.
One of those prospects is Yolbert Sanchez. In 2019, the White Sox signed him in the international free-agent period. He got a contract worth 2.5 million at that moment in time. Now, the White Sox organization has released him according to the transaction page for AAA Charlotte.
This is pretty tough news for the White Sox. Sanchez was seen as someone that was close to being MLB-ready a few years ago and he just never made it up. Now, he is looking for a new baseball home as things didn't work out for him with the White Sox.
Sanchez was considered a top-30 White Sox prospect once upon a time but hasn't come close to being ranked in a while. There are other players in the system that the White Sox like better. We will see if they end up being good or have a similar fate.
Yolbert Sanchez getting cut hurts because of how they developed him. Not because it was the wrong decision right now. He hasn't been very good in the minors this season after being really good in 2021 and 2022.
This season with Charlotte, he had the worst year of his career. He had a slash of .271/.321/.333 with 40 RBIs and three home runs. Those are not good enough stats for a 26-year-old in AAA. He needed to be better and he just wasn't.
Chris Getz was the head of player development during Sanchez's time with the White Sox and now he is the general manager.
That tells you two things about the situation. For one, prospects usually don't do well in Getz's development program. That is not good considering he is now the president and GM now. It also tells you that he is admitting that Sanchez is bad because releasing only makes Getz look worse.
It has been a frustrating time in the world of the White Sox in 2023 and this doesn't make it any better. This organization is truly awful and it feels like they ruin everything good that they have. As mentioned before, it would be nice to see Yolbert Sanchez find success somewhere better.