White Sox News: Chicago finally wins a rubber-match
The Chicago White Sox came into the series finale against the Boston Red Sox in an all-too-familiar position. It was a 1-1 series tie with the rubber match to decide things.
This was the fifth straight series that they entered in that position. They had lost the previous four so they really wanted to get this one. It would have been tough to drop a fifth straight.
Well, this one didn’t start out great as the White Sox went down 1-0. That wasn’t a problem though as Luis Robert gave them a 2-1 lead with his 20th home run of the season.
The White Sox racked up two more runs and one of them was Luis Robert’s second of the game. The 4-1 score would hold as the final and the White Sox finally won a rubber match.
The Chicago White Sox finally won a rubber match this weekend.
Luis Robert Jr. had a third hit as well for a great three hit performance. Andrew Benintendi had a really good two hit performance as well to cap off what was a great series for him against his old team. The four runs that the offense combined for was enough to take the series.
The pitching in this game was great. This would have been a Mike Clevinger start but he is obviously injured. Tanner Banks got the start and was the “opener”.
Banks went 2.2 innings and just allowed one run. That would be the only run given up which was much needed.
Jesse Scholtens was amazing as well. He ended up going 4.0 very strong innings where he allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts. Aaron Bummer and Keynan Middleton were good when called upon as well.
This is likely not a playoff-bound season for the White Sox but it was nice to see them get a win like this at home. They took a big series over a good team in the Boston Red Sox.