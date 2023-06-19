White Sox News: Chicago is making another AA call-up
The White Sox lost another series over the weekend. After splitting the first two games against the Seattle Mariners, they were unable to win the rubber match.
It is getting tough for this team but the bad AL Central still has them just 5.5 games out. That isn't much different than how they ended April so a good stretch will get them close.
Well, they are coming into this fresh series against the Texas Rangers with a new wrinkle. They are officially calling up prospect Jose Rodriguez from AA Birmingham.
Rodriguez wasn't all that good to start the season but he was coming off an injury that slowed him down. Obviously, that is tough for a player just trying to get going in AA.
Lately, however, he has been on fire. The Birmingham Barons have seen his game grow as he starts to get more comfortable with the next level of pitching.
In addition to this news about Jose Rodriguez, they have made some other roster moves. They also recalled Nick Padilla from AAA while placing Lance Lynn on Bereavement list and Romy Gonzalez on the Injured List.
The White Sox are making a big move by bringing up Jose Rodriguez.
You might remember in 2022 when the White Sox called up Lenyn Sosa from AA without him ever spending a second in AAA Charlotte. Well, a similar thing is going on here with Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is listed by the White Sox as their number-six prospect. Obviously, they think very highly of him and how he has played in recent weeks if they are calling him straight to MLB.
This is a kid that has shortstop and second base in his back pocket which is nice but he probably gets the nod at second to start off his Major League career.
He has been leading off and playing shortstop for Birmingham lately but that likely won't be the case in Chicago.
He might see some time at shortstop if Tim Anderson isn't healthy but with other players that the White Sox have ready to go, don't count on it. Second base is much thinner.
We will see if Rodriguez takes advantage of this opportunity or gets sent back down quickly. You'd think he goes back to AAA if he doesn't stick in MLB but you never know.
You can't base everything on how it went for Lenyn Sosa about a year ago but it could follow a similar path.
Hopefully, he hits the ground running and sticks instead. That would mean good things are happening for him and the team.