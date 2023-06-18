White Sox News: Chicago took a big game to tie up the series
The Chicago White Sox needed a win in the worst way. Their series against the Seattle Mariners started off poorly as they dropped a close game.
On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners played their second match of the series. It was a good game as it came down to the wire.
The Mariners didn’t make things easy as they took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The White Sox got one back in the second and then tied it in the fifth. Although they are a bad team, it is nice to see them put up a fight.
In typical White Sox fashion, however, the Mariners scored right there in the 5th to get the lead back. It felt like a game that the White Sox were just destined to lose.
The White Sox are a resilient team but it usually isn't good enough.
Somehow, the White Sox got the game tied in the 9th inning to force extras. Those types of games usually don't work out for the south siders.
The White Sox nor Mariners were able to get the game decided in the 10th but the White Sox found a way to score a run in the 11th. They then stopped them in the bottom of the inning for a very solid win.
Lucas Giolito was good enough to win yet again. He allowed two earned runs and then one unearned run scored as well. He allowed eight hits and three walks which isn't good enough but he kept the damage to a minimum.
Gregory Santos, Kenyan Middleton, Aaron Bummer, and Jesse Scholtens locked it down from there out of the bullpen. In a game like this where it goes into extra innings, good bullpen performances are needed.
Now that the White Sox got this big win, they have a chance to win the series on Sunday. It should be fun to see if they can do that after failing to win that third game for the last few series matchups.