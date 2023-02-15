White Sox News: Clevinger and Hahn speak, Crochet update, and more
The Chicago White Sox have had some issues during the off-season. There are few people better to speak on them from the organization than Rick Hahn and Mike Clevinger.
Of course, Clevinger is dealing with some off-the-field allegations. It is a tough situation for everyone but Major League Baseball is currently investigating the story. He will be at spring training.
Hearing Clevinger speak for the first time since this came out was very interesting. He sounded like it was bothering him that he has become an off-the-field distraction but that is the nature of these allegations.
He has addressed the team and apologized to them as well which had to be really hard for everyone to listen to. He wants everyone to wait for the facts to come out before they make a judgment call on him as a person. To be honest, it is hard to take him seriously.
The Chicago White Sox have some things to worry about this spring.
Rick Hahn also spoke to the media as well, as mentioned before. He spoke about things related to baseball but also had some things to say about Mike Clevinger.
He made it very clear that the White Sox pretty much can't do anything about it while the investigation is going on. That is a CBA policy. For that reason, it is pretty clear that Clevinger will pitch as a member of the White Sox for the time being.
Hahn also had other things to say like letting everybody know about Liam Hendriks in addition to the open competition at second base for this team. Obviously, we hope that Hendriks gets back on the field as soon as he can with full health.
Garrett Crochet Update:
Garrett Crochet had Tommy John surgery right before the start of the 2022 season. Now, it sounds like he is targeting mid-May as a return time. He will go through a rehab assignment in April but that will come after no participation in spring training games.
Crochet is going to be a very big part of this team going forward so the White Sox have no reason to rush him right now.
Other MLB News:
The biggest piece of MLB news to come out of Wednesday was the fact that Jacob deGrom is already dealing with a slight little injury which is putting a delay on his spring start time.
It isn't expected to be very serious. deGrom is set to make his Texas Rangers debut this year after spending his entire career up to this point with the New York Mets.
Frankie Montas of the New York Yankees is going to have some shoulder surgery on February 21st which is going to put a damper on his season as well. The White Sox wanted him badly but now it seems as if it wasn't a good thing that they missed.
Michael Wacha is going to the San Diego Padres which means that the White Sox missed their last chance to bring in a really good starter.
In addition to all of this player drama, there are some new rules to think about it. The bases are bigger, there is a pitch clock, they are expected to crack down on balks, and the defensive shift is banned. All of this stuff is going to take some getting used to.