White Sox News: Dylan Cease is shelled in an all around bad game
The Chicago White Sox are a team trying to bounce back from a dreadful 2022 season. One thing they need in order to do that is to see greatness from the one player that was outstanding for them during the previously mentioned dreadful season. That player is Dylan Cease.
Cease was so good in 2022 that he was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award. He would have won it if it wasn't for an all-time great comeback effort from Justin Verlander after a lot of time away from the game due to injury.
People have high hopes for Cease again going forward but he was brutal in Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. This was a rare spring training night game for the White Sox and they were beaten by a score of 14-5.
Again, scores don't matter but it is bad when you know why you lost so badly was because of your ace pitcher. Cease's final line was 0.2 innings pitched with 11 earned runs on seven hits with four walks. It was just a horrid outing for him. Obviously, it is one that was a bit surprising to see.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of hope for Dylan Cease in 2023.
How is Cease going to bounce back? Well, this isn't the first time that he has been shelled in his baseball life before. It happens to everyone. Be happy that it happened now and move on.
Some players deserve the "it's one spring game excuse. Few on the White Sox do but Cease certainly does. You can fully expect him to be fully ready to go when he steps on the mound next. We know he has the stuff to get right back at it with quality.
There is also a lot of time before Opening Day when he is almost for sure going to be the starter for the White Sox.
One positive is that the White Sox outscored the Royals 5-3 once Cease departed the game. Hopefully, things are better next time. So far, we've seen them bounce back well this spring. They will play the Columbian World Baseball Classic team on Thursday.