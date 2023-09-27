White Sox News: Eloy Jimenez needed his home run on Tuesday
Eloy Jimenez is a very good hitter. He has shown tons of flash in his Major League career. The Chicago White Sox would have preferred that he was healthier in his early years but he was much better about that this year.
They aren’t having a good year but they are trying to see which players are going to help them win in 2024 and beyond. It would be awesome to see Eloy Jimenez be one of the people that stick around. He has the potential to be a game-changer in this league.
On Tuesday night, the White Sox started their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a game where the White Sox are trying to be a major playoff spoiler, they had Jimenez in the starting lineup batting fourth and playing designated hitter.
He made his pretense known right away as he hit a three-run home run in the first inning. With two on and one out, Jimenez hit one very far and gave the Sox a 3-0 lead. That is the kind of power that can change games on teams that are good.
This won’t be too surprising but the White Sox eventually blew the lead that Jimenez gave them so early in the game. The pitching on the team won’t help any good offense so it is all being wasted.
This was the 18th home run of the season for Eloy who missed some time with his surgery but has mostly had a good productive year thanks to his aforementioned health. This was the most home runs he’s had since his rookie season when he had 31.
It would be nice to see Eloy continue hitting baseballs a long way. If he misses even less time in 2024 (he is over 100 games for the second time in his year and the first since 2019), he may be able to get back up to 30 homers.
It is not a guarantee that he will be with the White Sox next year though. He was involved in some trade rumors this season but nothing ever came of it. If they do trade him, they better be getting a good return.
It is important to see Jimenez finish strong either way. If that helps him into 2024, that benefits the White Sox. If it makes another team want to acquire him in the off-season for good prospects, that also benefits the White Sox. That is why it was nice to see him have this big blast in the game on Tuesday.