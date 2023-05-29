White Sox News: Eloy Jimenez was amazing in his return to action
The Chicago White Sox had a big game on Sunday that they were unable to win. It was a walk-off victory for the Detroit Tigers to end what became a series win for them.
There is not much to be excited about when you lose a series like that but they can be happy about one thing from this particular game.
Ahead of the series finale, we learned some good news. The Chicago White Sox activated Eloy Jimenez and sent Adam Haseley down to AAA Charlotte. This came just a few weeks after he had an appendectomy. He is way ahead of schedule which is nice.
Eloy actually had a very nice return in his first game back as well which proved that he was more than ready to return. He went one for three with two walks. His one hit was an RBI double that scored two. He also came around to score once as well.
The White Sox love to see Eloy Jimenez playing well while healthy.
This is the Eloy Jimenez that the Chicago White Sox need. If they are able to get this version of him on a consistent basis, they can really score some runs.
Part of the issue for Jimenez is his injury concerns. Of course, this one was sort of a freaky thing with his medical procedure but he was still away from the team for a while.
We can only hope that he is healthy for the rest of the season now. It would be nice to see him be amongst the games-played leaders on this team when the year is all said and done.
You see on a constant basis how he helps a team win when he is available. Now, we'll get to see Jimenez in his first full series since his return from injury. The Los Angeles Angels await them.