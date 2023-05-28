White Sox News: Gavin Sheets is on fire at this moment in time
The Chicago White Sox may have lost on Saturday afternoon but it wasn’t all bad. There is one player on the team to get a bit excited about right now.
Gavin Sheets has been smoking the baseball lately and it has earned him some regular playing time. He is one of the players carrying the offense so far this season. It is somewhat expected but he is a bit hotter than usual right now.
Defensively, he is pretty limited with right field, first base, and DH as options. As long as he gets to swing the stick, however, he is valuable to a Major League Baseball team.
In Saturday’s loss, Sheets hit a bases-clearing double that would have been a home run in most other parks. Straight away center is very deep in Detroit and boy did he hit it deep.
The Chicago White Sox need Gavin Sheets to keep producing runs.
Sheets picked up three RBIs on that play and he is now up to 21 on the season. That isn’t like this huge number or anything but he is fourth on the team.
Sheets is also third on the team in home runs. This is all coming with a bit less playing time than those around him. Not bad at all for a guy usually used for platooning.
This is a player that continues to prove people wrong. Oscar Colas was expected to come in and be the new right fielder. However, Sheets’ bat has kept him there and is much more valuable than Colas.
His future is cloudy. Will he stick around and be a great left-handed option for them? Will he be used as trade bait for another rebuild?
All of these things are possible but the White Sox need to figure out the right answer soon. For now, it will remain very fun to see Sheets continue mashing whenever he gets the chance