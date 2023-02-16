White Sox News: It was nice to see Dylan Cease get spring going
The Chicago White Sox have a legit ace in Dylan Cease. He has been an outstanding player for a long time now and that includes a top-two finish for the American League Cy Young last year. There is no denying his brilliance up to this point. The hope is that he can somehow get even better than that.
Cease enters this year as the ace of the staff and should be the guy who takes the ball on Opening Day of the season. That is certainly an exciting thing for him as he has an opportunity to become known as one of the best pitchers in the league to more than just White Sox fans.
If this happens, the White Sox staff will have someone great to follow behind. With a bunch of question marks following him in the rotation, it is good that they are going after what is an elite pitcher in this league. The hope is that he doesn't take any steps back after a year like 2022.
Pitchers and catchers reported this week and we have started to see videos of them throwing. Dylan Cease was seen at spring training on Thursday. It came out that he threw a side session and he certainly looked like he was on top of his game while doing it.
White Sox ace Dylan Cease threw in Arizona on Thursday afternoon.
Of course, he has a long way to go before he is ready for the season to start which is why it is awesome to see him (and everyone else) already working hard to be good to go for 2023. They weren't able to take advantage of his brilliance last year but are hoping to this year.
As the spring season goes along, we are sure to see more and more of him. He is the big story for the White Sox in terms of the pitching staff as we move toward Opening Day across the league. It is an exciting time but also an important time for him as a pro.
Cease can make a lot of money if he keeps this up. His agent is Scott Boras now and his elite clients usually become very rich. Hopefully, that motivates him to continue dominating on the mound. Seeing him get started at spring training really is a sight for sore eyes.