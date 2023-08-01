White Sox News: Jake Burger is traded away in a stunner
The Chicago White Sox have made a lot of trades over the last week or so but this one is the most stunning. Nobody really saw them trading Jake Burger but they certainly did.
After having a fantastic season up to this point, he is going to be a member of the Miami Marlins. This is a stunning trade for the Chicago White Sox.
So far this season, Burger has been dominant at the plate. As the season has gone on, he has become more selective with his pitching and that has helped him get even better.
Burger is slashing .214/.279/.527 for an OPS of .806. His average isn't great but he is pounding the ball when he hits it so his OPS is really good. He has 25 home runs on the season to go with 52 RBIs and 44 runs scored. His 1.3 WAR in a limited role shows just how good he is.
The Miami Marlins are desperate for some pop in their lineup. They are 27th in runs scored which ranks amongst some of the worst teams in the league. Because of their great pitching, however, they are a Wild Card contender in the National League.
If Burger can help their offense get better, they could make some noise in the National League. It is going to be fun watching him dominate down there. He deserves nothing but the best.
Burger earned this trade. He could have easily given up when injuries derailed his development early on but he kept at it and now he's an elite power hitter that teams want to trade for. It should be fun to see him on a good team down there in Miami.
Coming back to the White Sox for Burger is Jake Eder. He is a left handed pitcher and was Miami's fourth ranked prospect. It will be fun to see what he can do in the White Sox organization in the coming years.
Fans and the team are going to miss Burger. Between his story, his personality, and his incredible potential on the field, he was fun to have around. Hopefully, he has some success in Miami.