White Sox News: Jake Burger thinks very highly of the new assistant hitting coach
Jake Burger is an impressive player for the Chicago White Sox. We don't know how much time he will spend in MLB as opposed to AAA but the way that he never gives up is truly inspiring. He is coming to spring training this year with an opportunity to shine and be noticed once again.
Just a little more than a week before leaving for spring ball in Arizona, Burger made a stop on the South Burbs Hitmen Podcast where he had a lot of very interesting things to say.
One of the most notable things that he mentioned was his belief in new White Sox assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson. Of course, Johnson got close with Burger when they were together in AAA Charlotte.
The question was asked to Jake about what he thinks so far of Pedro Grifol as he heads into his first-ever season as an MLB manager. It didn't take him long to lean right into the entire coaching staff and specifically mention the relationship that he has with Johnson.
The White Sox might have made the right moves with hitting coaches.
Jake was also very complimenting of him and how he helped guys when they were in Charlotte last year. He talked about how things were better for hitters down there for a variety of reasons.
Of course, he made sure to note that there is less pressure in AAA but it also seems like the approach was much better. The fact that this could be brought up to the big league team is very encouraging. If Burger enjoyed it, that is good news. The stats from their AAA offense in 2022 speak for themselves.
Hearing Burger say that Johnson always helped him get his swing back on track is really nice. We can only hope that he does that for guys like Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, and a few others this year. The offense might not be as bad as you think with the new staff leading the way.
Johnson is going to be the assistant under new hitting coach Jose Castro who was outstanding and successful in his time as a part of the Atlanta Braves coaching staff. If everyone here does their jobs and works hard, the White Sox are in good hands. Hearing it from Burger made it an even better feeling.