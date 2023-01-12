White Sox News: Joe McEwing somehow got another job quickly
The Chicago White Sox had a very tough year last year and the managing/coaching staff was a big part of it. We know how terrible Tony La Russa was and it showed by how much better the team was after he left. Miguel Cairo, although still not great, was a significant upgrade.
There was also issues with other parts of the coaching staff. Joe McEwing was one of them. He decision making as the third base coach was absolutely terrible. His work with the players in terms of defense was also absolutely horrific.
With no disrespect to him personally, the White Sox became a much better team when they overhauled the entire coaching staff. Now, it is time for some new voices to see if they can start making a bigger (better) impact on the team.
Surprisingly, however, McEwing already has a new job. On Thursday, he was named to be the bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals which is a shocking piece of news. After all that time with the White Sox and nothing coming of it, he is with one of the premier teams in baseball now.
Before serving as the third base coach for the White Sox, McEwing was the bench coach from 2017-2020. There is a total of 15 years with the organization.
McEwing was a player for the Cardinals many years ago and now he is back as thier bench coach. He is replacing Matt Holliday who has resigned from that job. Again, it is some surprising news but the Cardinals are smarter than most other teams so nobody is going to rip on it too much.
The White Sox will move forward with their new coaching staff led by manager Pedro Grifol. They are hoping to be one of the league's top bounce back teams because of how awful they were in 2022.
As for the Cardinals, they had a disappointing loss in the postseason so they will be coming into 2023 hungry for revenge. They are the best team in the NL Central as of now and are hoping to go out there and prove that. It will shockingly come with McEwing as the bench coach.