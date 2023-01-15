White Sox News: Juan Uribe Jr. is coming to Chicago
The Chicago White Sox have actually been very good with international signings over the years. We have seen guys like Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, and Oscar Colas all choose the Sox as the team that they want to sign with when they are ready to make that decision.
Now, it seems as if they are making another one but one that has a very familiar name. There are reports out there that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr. Of course, he is the son of former White Sox shortstop and World Series champion, Juan Uribe.
Fans will always remember Uribe Sr. as a very important piece to the greatest team in franchise history. From clutch hits to bit plays that involve him diving in the stands, he was an incredibly gifted player that was so important to this team at an incredibly important position.
The White Sox bringing in his son is really cool as it all comes full circle. As a result of Uribe's five seasons with the White Sox, his kid grew up in Chicago where he hopes to come back and play one day with his dad watching from the stands.
The Chicago White Sox are hoping to develop Juan Uribe Jr. well.
Uribe Jr. is not one of the to 50 international prospects but he is still a very good player that has hopes of making it one day, Like his father before him, Uribe Jr, is a shortstop. He would love the opportunity to play in that position for his dad's team one day.
The White Sox are also reportedly getting one of MLB's top 50 international prospects though as Luis Reyes is coming to the organization. He is a right-handed pitcher looking to develop other pitches around his great fastball. Adding as many of these guys as they can will help the team long term.
Loading up on international prospects has become something that the White Sox really do well in recent years. Of all the issues, that is something for Rick Hahn and his staff to be excited about.
With Juan Uribe Jr., there is a little bit of extra excitement because of his dad's former contributions to the team. Hopefully, his son makes it one day.