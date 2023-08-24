White Sox News: Kopech injured, roster moves made, and more
On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners. It was a game that they tried very hard to lose but came out with a win.
The Sox were leading 3-0 going into the seventh inning. It was in that inning that the M's started their comeback by scoring one run.
In the top of the ninth, however, the White Sox did what the White Sox do and allowed three runs. The Mariners took a 4-3 lead and looked to be in line for their ninth straight win.
The White Sox found a way to score a run in the bottom of the ninth and get it tied though which was really cool to see. Eventually, they won it in the bottom of the tenth and avoided a sweep.
The Chicago White Sox pulled out a big win on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Kopech Injured
The win came at a price though. After getting through 4.0 innings, he left the game with leg cramps. He is considered to be day-to-day.
The good news is that he was pitching well before the cramps but it always seems to be something with Kopech. We'll see how long it takes for him to make another start.
Roster Moves
The White Sox made some roster moves ahead of the game with Seattle. They optioned Zach Remillard to AAA, designated Brent Honeywell for assignment, and called up Edgar Navarro and Sammy Peralta from AAA.
Obviously, none of those moves are that significant but they came all at once before a day game. People won't soon forget a few of the good Zach Remillard moments from this season but it was never going to last. Hopefully, AAA does actually help him get back to MLB someday though.
What's Next?
The Chicago White Sox are getting ready to host one of the only teams in the league with a worse record than them.
The Oakland A's are coming to town for three. It should be a lot of fun to see two teams having terrible seasons go at it for a few nights in Chicago.
Around MLB
There is a lot to love around Major League Baseball. As we approach September, the division and Wild Card races are incredible. There are some incredible endings that are ahead and will come down to the wire.
There is some really bad news to report though. Los Angeles Angels star two-way player Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL in his elbow. He is done pitching for the season.
He will still hit but his season as a two-way guy is over. That is so sad. He was in the final act of the greatest season in MLB history. Hopefully, this news doesn't affect his free agency or ability to be a two-way player going forward.
To make matters worse, Mike Trout went right back to the IL after that as well. It is a bad stretch for the Los Angeles Angels right now.
Hopefully, those guys get back to 100 percent in the near future. It will also be interesting to see what goes on with the White Sox over the next couple of months.