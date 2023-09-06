White Sox News: At least Korey Lee hit his first career home run
The Chicago White Sox took on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. This came a day after they were truly beaten by them on Labor Day. It was always going to be interesting to see how they respond to a loss like that.
At first, it looked like an amazing response to a horrid game. They took a 6-0 lead and made it seem like they were going to cruise to a victory. The Royals are one of three teams with a worse record than the White Sox so beating them would be nice.
Unfortunately, something happened that made you just kind of wish they had another non-competitive 12-1 loss like they did one day prior.
The Royals came all the way back to tie the game at six. Then, the White Sox balked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth so the Royals won 7-6. It was a balk-off.
The White Sox lost in a bad way but there is one thing to be happy about.
That is about as ugly of a loss as you can have in this league. It was truly embarrassing to watch and it is something that they will be made fun of a lot going forward. It was one of the five worst games of the season.
It was not all bad for the White Sox in this one though. One player did something that he will never forget and nobody can take it away from him.
Korey Lee has been playing catcher for the Sox for a couple of weeks now. He is hoping to stick around so he can keep developing his craft. On Monday, the White Sox DFA’d Seby Zavala which made plenty of room with less pressure for Lee.
Maybe it was that transaction or something else but Lee hit his first career home run on Tuesday. It was a big blast that helped the White Sox get out to that big lead that they blew.
It is a shame that they couldn’t hang on for Lee but he deserves his praise. He was brought into a horrible situation and then called up to the big leagues where the team is terrible.
He has struggled at the plate to begin his Sox tenure but who wouldn’t be bad if they were in his shoes? Now that he finally hit that first one, the training wheels can come off a little bit.
Lee and the White Sox are back in action on Wednesday as they look to avoid the sweep. However, Lee just needs to concentrate on his own development right now. He can become a good player one day but a lot of growing pains are ahead.