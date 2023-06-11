White Sox News: Liam Hendriks is hitting the injured list
The Chicago White Sox have had some good play from their bullpen over the last few weeks. Outside of one bad Joe Kelly inning on Saturday afternoon (the offense didn't do much to help him either), they have been very good.
Liam Hendriks has made his return following his cancer diagnosis. He is a few appearances into his season and it is clear that he still has some work to do as he gets into shape for the season. He has been good with all things considered.
Unfortunately, he has to deal with a 15 Day IL stint now as he has some elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Saturday, June 10th so he will be eligible to return 15 days from then.
That is not what you want to hear but it was clear that his velocity was down a bit in his most recent appearance. This can be expected when you are coming back from a long stint away from the game as Hendriks is.
Liam Hendriks has been placed on the Injured List by the White Sox.
In his place for now, the White Sox have called up Tanner Banks from AAA Charlotte. He is going to join the bullpen in hopes of joining the list of pitchers making a positive impact on the squad.
Outside of one blown save this weekend, the pen has been great. In Liam's absence, it would be nice if Banks can be a solid piece.
For Hendriks, this is something that should be just fine. You don't want to see this happen right after returning but it happens.
Hendriks's return to Major League Baseball this season has been nothing short of inspirational. What he did to beat cancer and then return is truly amazing and many people look up to him as a result of this.
When Hendriks returns, it won't be quite the spectacle that it was a few weeks ago but everybody loves this guy. Hopefully, it all works out for him as the mid-way point of the season approaches.