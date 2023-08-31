White Sox News: Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez have a new Major League home
The Chicago White Sox made a good trade with the Los Angeles Angels back in July. The White Sox sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels in exchange for their second and third best prospects.
Of course, the White Sox are rebuilding again so they want to bring in good young players. They did that with this trade.
They are a dumpster fire of an organization so nobody is confident that they will develop well but it is a good trade in theory knowing the status of the two guys they traded away.
One team that is an even bigger disaster than the White Sox is the Los Angeles Angels. They have the two best players in the league and don't do anything with them as far as winning.
Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were put on waivers this week.
Now, after being buyers at the deadline, they did a bunch of losing and are now putting tons of players on waivers.
Two of the players that they placed on waivers are Giolito and Lopez. Yes, they gave up two prospects for two guys that they ended up putting on waivers just to save some money.
Now, Giolito and Lopez were claimed. They have a new MLB home. Oddly enough, they were claimed by the same team and that team is the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians, who trail the Minnesota Twins by 5.0 games in the Central Division, also added Matt Moore off of waivers.
This is the fourth team that Giolito and Lopez switched to together on the same day. They were traded from the Washington Nationals to the Chicago White Sox together.
Then, the White Sox to the Angels together. Now, they were claimed by the Guardians together. It seems to be their destiny to always be on the same team.
All five players that the Angels put on waivers were claimed. It is a strange decision that they made and it should make you feel better about being a White Sox fan.
Hopefully, even though it would be for the Guardians, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez have some success with their new team. They deserve to be on a winning squad.