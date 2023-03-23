White Sox News: Lucas Giolito was excellent in his most recent start
We are just a week away from Opening Day and the Chicago White Sox will have a chip on their shoulder throughout the 2023 major league season.
Lucas Giolito will be one of the key guys pitching-wise that will need to provide efficient innings if the White Sox want to take back the AL Central.
Giolito is coming off of one of the worst years of his career and he is aware that he needs to improve in 2023 so that he can get back to where he was in previous years.
This is a contract year for him and whether he resigns with the White Sox or tests free agency after this upcoming season, the contact he receives will be based on what he provides on the hill this year.
The Chicago White Sox need a lot from Lucas Giolito going forward.
Lucas's most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers was filled with an abundance of significant pitches. Giolito looked like himself for the most part and if you're a White Sox fan, you have to start believing in him again.
When Giolito has the change-up working consistently, he solidifies himself as a massive part of the White Sox rotation. It makes him a valuable piece to the 2023 roster if he continues to throw the way he has during spring training.
Giolito spoke to the press about his start:
Although his performance was enough to give the White Sox the win, Giolito still believes he's got more in the tank to show in 2023. He was frustrated about the two-run-homer he gave up and it was evident when he spoke to the media.
He also feels that he could have been more consistent location-wise but he believes he will get there shortly alongside his former high school coach and now White Sox pitching coach, Ethan Katz.
Lucas Giolito also talked about the new manager in town, Pedro Grifol, and he is enjoying the new approach to the game.
Lucas Giolito relies on the swing and miss, which will continue throughout the 2023 season. If Lucas gets 14 swings and misses per four innings of work, he will have a successful year and a significantly hefty paycheck waiting for him in the off-season.
The White Sox are buying into Grifol's culture and for Lucas Giolito, it has been effective thus far. Overall, the White Sox have had a lot of great things to take away from camp. Hopefully, their mojo will travel with them throughout the 2023 season.