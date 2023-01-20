White Sox News: Luis Arraez is not Chicago's problem anymore
Luis Arraez has been a thorn in the White Sox side for a long time now. For a couple of years in a row, he has been on of the best pure hitters in the American League. That was proven even further in 2022 when he won the batting title.
He also seemed to elevate his game even further when he was playing against the White Sox. It is always tough to play against players that good but he got even better when the situation was even more meaningful. He just loves feasting on White Sox pitching.
Now, they don't have to deal with him anymore. After months of speculation, he has been traded away. Arraez is being traded to the Miami Marlins in a late-offseason blockbuster that includes some really big names.
The two biggest names being included in the trade are Luis Arraez and Pablo Lopez who is being traded to the Minnesota Twins. Prospects Jose Salas and Byro Chourio are going back to Minnesota with Lopez as well.
The White Sox don't have to deal with Luis Arraez on the Twins anymore.
Salas was the number five prospect in the Miami Marlins system so you know he has some really high upside. This is a huge deal.
Lopez is a good pitcher but it is hard to decide if getting him for their rotation was worth an outstanding All-Star like Luis Arraez. The Twins are desperate for pitching but it is hard to understand if they were this desperate. This one is a head scratcher.
It will take years to see who made the right decision here. As of right now, it is clear that this is a risk for the Twins as they try to contend with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central Division title.
From a White Sox perspective, they are going to have to face Pablo Lopez more often but they won't have to see Luis Arraez at the top of Minnesota's lineup at all. That is outstanding news because thier lineup is now significantly worse without him.
The last time that the reigning batting title winner was traded the following off-season was in 1978. Ironically enough, it was the Minnesota Twins making the trade as they sent Rod Carew to the Los Angeles Angels. Now, they did it again with Arraez. White Sox fans should celebrate this one.