White Sox News: Luis Robert comes back, Michael Kopech pitches, and more
The Chicago White Sox played a Cactus League game on Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.
One note from the game that fans will like to see is that Luis Robert was in the lineup for the first time since returning from Team Cuba and the World Baseball Classic.
To be honest, it didn’t go very well for him as he went 0-3 with nothing to show for his return except two strikeouts.
He is going to look to get his MLB game back on track now before Opening Day. You can expect Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson to be back in the lineup following the WBC on Friday.
Lots of players are expected to make an impact on the 2023 White Sox.
Michael Kopech took the mound
Michael Kopech made the start for the White Sox in this one. He made some big pitches and showed some nasty stuff but it was still a start that he’d like to forget. He went 3.0 innings and five runs were credited to his name.
Those five runs came on seven hits and four walks with only three strikeouts. That isn’t going to cut it once the real games begin next week. After the game, he revealed that he is dealing with some respiratory issues. Hopefully, once that passes he will pitch like we know he can.
The White Sox offense has other good players to be excited about
There are a few hitters that do deserve their props in this one. For one, Seby Zavala might have unlocked something.
It is only spring training so you have to take it with a grain of salt but he hit another home run in this one. That makes it four for him so far this spring. He will surely be the other catcher alongside Yasmani Grandal in 2023.
Romy Gonzalez also hit another home run for himself in this one. That makes it three for him so far this spring. For someone trying to carve out a utility role in 2023, he is doing a mighty fine job. He has talent and he is using it.
It wasn’t the most productive game for Eloy Jimenez of all time but he did add another hit. He, in a limited Cactus League sample size because of the WBC, has been amazing for the White Sox so far this spring. We can only hope that he stays healthy and continues to destroy the ball.
Other White Sox/MLB News
Now that the World Baseball Classic is over, the rest of the league is starting to get all of their players back. That includes the White Sox, as mentioned before.
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Rhys Hoskins who hurt himself fielding a ground ball. It was a non-contact injury that is going to keep him out for a long time because he tore his ACL. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery.
The White Sox are back in action on Friday when they play the Oakland A's at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. This is going to be Dylan Cease's last start before going on Opening Day (we think).