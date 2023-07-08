White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. joined elite company in the win
The Chicago White Sox played a very entertaining game on Friday night. After being swept by a very good Toronto Blue Jays team at home, they needed a spark.
This game was played against the St. Louis Cardinals as each squad was starting up its final series before the All-Star break.
Each team had a horrific first half and are considered to be two of the three most disappointing teams in the entire league.
Things didn't start off well for the White Sox, however, as they went down 5-0. Right there, it seemed impossible for them to make a comeback and it was only the third inning.
The Chicago White Sox found a way to win a baseball game on Friday.
Somehow, they did. Not only did they erase the 5-0 deficit, they took a 6-5 lead in the 6th inning. Right there, you saw why the Cardinals are where they are as well.
Each team tried hard to lose though as the White Sox gave up the lead again as well. The Cardinals got two back to take the lead in the 7th.
Down 7-6, the White Sox had just a little bit more left in the tank. They scored two more and hung onto the 8-7 lead for the win.
Part of the retaking the lead was a solo shot from Luis Robert Jr. that got the game tied up at 7 all. That was his 26th home run of the season.
The White Sox have been terrible but the overall performance of Robert has been elite. He easily has a claim as a top-five player in the league right now.
That home run had some significance when it comes to White Sox franchise history. He became the fifth White Sox player to hit his 26th home run prior to the All Star break.
Frank Thomas did it twice when he had 32 before the break in 1994 and 26 in 2000. Jim Thome had 30 in 2006, Jose Abreu had 29 in 2014, and Dick Allen had 26 in 1974.
Obviously, that is some really good company for Robert Jr. to be in when it comes to franchise icons. He should be proud. With two more games to go before the break, we'll see if he can get one or two more.