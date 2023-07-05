White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. sets off fireworks on 4th of July but it isn't enough
On Tuesday, Chicago White Sox fans just wanted to enjoy some baseball after listening to the garbage that Rick Hahn spewed out before the game started.
With a very good and powerful Toronto Blue Jays team in town to start a home stand, it was going to be a nice challenge. With it being the 4th of July, there was a fun atmosphere at the ballpark.
In typical White Sox fashion, they went down 2-0. Once again, however, Luis Robert Jr. came up clutch. He hit a monster 3-run home run to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead. Robert is clearly one of the best players in baseball.
He is well deserving of being an American League All-Star later this month. Seeing him set off some Independence Day fireworks was truly fun. With the way this bad season continues to tread, at least we have Luis Robert Jr. to enjoy.
Luis Robert Jr. has become a legit superstar for the Chicago White Sox.
Unfortunately, the White Sox were unable to hang onto that lead. In the 8th inning, Joe Kelly gave up a 2-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. which put them ahead 4-3. Of course, that would serve as the game winning runs for Toronto.
When these types of games end, it is just more fun to reflect on the good performances of the good players. There has to be something worth watching when they aren’t good enough to just win.
Lucas Giolito only have up two runs in 6.0 innings as he continues his marvelous comeback season. That may have been his last start in a White Sox uniform, depending on if he is traded soon. If it wasn’t, it could have been his second to last.
Robert Jr. is the real star on this team right now. His 3-run shot was his 25th of the season. Only Shohei Ohtani, who has 31, has more in the American League.
That is also tied for third in the league with Peter Alonso. Ohtani leads the league as a whole and Matt Olson is in second. That is some great company for Robert to keep.
We haven’t seen a truly healthy Luis Robert Jr. in a while but this is what it looks like. Hopefully, he continues to stay healthy and the production will continue.