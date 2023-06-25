White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. was incredible vs Boston
The Chicago White Sox are now the winners of a series for the first time in a while. They started each of the last five series 1-1 but lost the rubber match the first four times.
They finally snapped that streak on Sunday which was very good to see. It was much needed as they have been falling way out of it in the standings since this bad streak started.
One of the people that really helped them do that was Luis Robert Jr. He was incredible in this series against the Boston Red Sox.
He had a hit in the first game but it didn't mount too much. To no surprise, the White Sox offense as a whole was bad in this one as they couldn't take advantage of runners in scoring position.
The Chicago White Sox needed Luis Robert Jr. to be good this week.
In the second game, Robert had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. All of that came on his 19th home run of the season which was a big part of their win.
Robert Jr. stayed hot in the aforementioned rubber match as he hit his 20th and 21st home run of the season. He was responsible for three of the four runs scored by the White Sox in the big win.
If Luis Robert Jr. wasn't as involved in the offense against the Red Sox, they wouldn't have won the series. In fact, there is a really good chance that they were swept if he was silent.
This is all coming at the perfect time for Robert Jr. He is likely to be an American League All-Star as the White Sox representative.
He is well deserving of an honor like that as he has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this year. Recognition like that might do him some good going forward.
The Sox are also getting ready for a series against the Los Angeles Angels this week. That means that Robert Jr. will take the same field as Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
They will likely all be teammates at the All-Star Game so it should be fun to watch them compete this week. Hopefully, Robert Jr. (and the White Sox) are able to keep up with them.