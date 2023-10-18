White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. was named as a Gold Glove Award Finalist
The Chicago White Sox had one really good player this season. We're talking about one really good player who was good in every avenue of the game. We know about his elite offense that led to 38 home runs amongst other MVP-caliber stats.
He is truly a treat to have on the Chicago White Sox. He is really the one major bright spot on the team. Without him, this team would have been even worse. He had a WAR that rivaled Juan Soto who is one of the best players in the league.
Outside of his elite offense is his ability to defend. Not only does he defend well, but he does it in a premier position called centerfield. He is the captain of the outfield and he is one of the best in the business at that position. It is a very hard position to play at a high level and very few can do it.
On Wednesday, we learned that Robert Jr. is being celebrated as he has been nominated for the American League centerfield Gold Glove Award. This is a tremendous honor as there are truly some great players that play in that position. Again, those who play it regularly have to be great at it.
Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. is a Gold Glove Award nominee.
Nominated alongside Robert Jr. are Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners and Kevin Kiermaier of the Toronto Blue Jays. Those are some outstanding players but Robert Jr. deserves this one.
It is a bit surprising that Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles isn't a nominee as well but Robert Jr. was the best centerfielder in the American League right now.
If Robert Jr. wins this award, it will be the second of his career. Winning the award once is nice but getting a second one will be even more special. Honestly, he could rack up a handful of these over the years if he keeps up this kind of play.
He should be proud of his 2023 season. It is a shame that the team was bad because we might be thinking about an MVP nomination too but a Gold Glove would do. He is truly elite and has a bright future ahead of him. It can get even better if the White Sox get it right around him.