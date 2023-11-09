White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. wins his first career Silver Slugger
The Chicago White Sox were a terrible team in 2023. However, one of the things that made them worth watching was the play of Luis Robert Jr. He was absolutely incredible with his play all year long. The White Sox are lucky to have him.
His defense was incredible. He was nominated for the Gold Glove but he did not win. There are some really good candidates every year as this league is loaded with talent. It was great to see Robert dominate in the outfield the way he did. It was refreshing with the way the White Sox were on defense overall.
In addition to being so good with his glove, he is amazing with his bat. He was nominated for the Silver Slugger for his efforts. On Thursday, we found out that he won the award for the first time in his Major League career.
Robert earned this award thanks to his slash line of .264/.315/.542, 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. All of this came on a very bad White Sox team. These power numbers would likely be even better if he were on a better team. His bat is a big reason that he had a 5.0 WAR.
Luis Robert Jr. won the Silver Slugger Award for the first time in his MLB career.
This is probably not the last time that Robert is going to win this award. His bat is getting better and better as the years go on. We are seeing what he can do when he stays healthy for a full season. This is the first full season that he played and the results speak for themselves.
Robert Jr. has now won a couple of league awards and he should be proud. He is an All-Star caliber player and will be for a long time. The White Sox need to do what they can to avoid having another bad year with him on the roster.
Building around a player this good should be their number one priority. With Chris Getz freshly in charge, we can only hope that he plans on doing that.
The cool thing is that Robert can get even better with his bat. This was his first full season so he might have the ability to put even better numbers up. If the team is better, it would make it even easier. This was a great year for Robert and we can't wait to see what is next.