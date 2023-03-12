White Sox News: Mike Clevinger was on the mound against his former team
Mike Clevinger is coming into this year following his sexual assault allegation case as he was said to be getting no discipline from the league.
Many have wondered how his personal life will mix with his play on the field. So far, it hasn't bothered the Chicago White Sox starting pitcher one bit.
Clevinger took the bump against one of his former teams, the San Diego Padres and he did not disappoint.
If this is the version of Clevinger the White Sox is getting in 2023, he can be a part of one of the best rotations in the game of baseball.
Mike Clevinger made his first spring start in a Chicago White Sox uniform.
The first thing of notice is how more athletic he looks on the mound with the White Sox versus how he did last year with the Padres. He is healthy and hopefully, his health will be maintained throughout 2023.
Clevinger was sitting in the mid-90s, which is up from where he was at this point last year. He has also shown signs of development on his changeup, which is seen above against San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham.
Mike Clevinger is a valuable pitcher and it was represented heavily in his start yesterday. The righty is projected to be slotted in the fifth starting spot, taking Johnny Cueto's place from the season prior.
Now that Cueto is gone with the Miami Marlins, Clevinger has a significant role as a part of the White Sox pitching staff. It will be interesting to see who ends up having the better year in 2023 out if the two.
Clevinger will be battle-tested all year from his personal life reaching a global stage and there will be White Sox fans who disapprove of Mike on the squad. Whether you love him or hate him, he's not going anywhere.
It will be interesting to see Clevinger out on the hill for the first time in Chicago. Hopefully, the pressure of putting on a White Sox uniform in 2023 doesn't get the best of him.