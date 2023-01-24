White Sox News: Minnesota makes a trade to make themselves better
Stop us if you've heard this before. A Chicago White Sox division rival made an attempt to make their team better while the White Sox continue to do the bare minimum. That happened on Monday night as the Minnesota Twins made a very solid trade with a different division rival.
The Kansas City Royals sent Michael A Taylor to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for two Minor League relievers. Left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz are the two that are headed to the Royals organization in this trade for Taylor.
A few days after the Twins traded Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins, this seems like an odd move because it signals that they are trying to win despite trading one of their best hitters. However, the trade of Arraez was their way of trying to get more pitching.
They are always trying to put their best foot forward in terms of trying their best to win. It doesn't always work out in their favor but they try their best. Not every team in the league (White Sox) makes moves like that as it seems like second place is just fine for them.
The Twins make moves that the White Sox should be making right now.
Michael A Taylor is far from a star player that is going to get them out of third place. However, he is going to be a very solid fourth outfielder for them that will do little things that help them win. This is a great trade for Minnesota.
Taylor would have been a perfect fit for the White Sox. With Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, and Oscar Colas there with Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets as your outfielders who are better suited to be the DH, Tylor would have made a great fourth outfielder.
The Twins make moves like this though. They have plenty of star power and are going to be tough to beat on a nightly basis in 2023.
The White Sox might want to think about making a move to try and keep up with the other teams in the division otherwise 2023 is going to look a lot like 2022 looked.