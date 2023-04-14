White Sox News: Moncada on IL, Jimenez off IL, and more
The Chicago White Sox are off to a horrific start to the 2023 Major League Baseball season. 2022 was a disaster but it feels like this year could end up being even worse.
On Friday, we were given all sorts of news as the team tries to turn things around against the Baltimore Orioles.
For one, Eloy Jimenez is coming off the Injured List. He will likely find his way back on it but he should be a productive player when he is on the field this season.
In his place on the Injured List though, because a big-time player always has to be on it according to the White Sox, will be Yoan Moncada.
It would be lovely to have both of them on the team at the same time but that feels like it is against the rules at this point.
The White Sox, so far this season, has been letting guys sit injured for a while before finally putting them on the Injured List. Yeah, it is retroactive to April 11th but they could have had an extra bench piece all this time. It is just bizarre early in the season.
The Chicago White Sox need to be much healthier going forward.
In addition to these two moves, the White Sox made a couple of other transactions ahead of this huge series with the Baltimore Orioles.
Tanner Banks has been recalled from AAA Charlotte. To make room for him, they optioned Jesse Scholtens back to AAA Charlotte where he is able to work on his game.
Banks was a good player for the White Sox at times last year but he should not be someone that excites the fanbase into thinking that the team will be better because of it.
The White Sox also claimed Nick Solak off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and sent him to Charlotte as well. We'll see if he makes his way to the big roster but getting him from a team like that certainly can't hurt.
Matt Foster, who is injured with a right flexor strain, has been transferred to the 60-Day Injured List as well so that isn't the best news for him. Foster is a talented pitcher that could be an effective reliever one day but he needs to get healthy.
Mike Clevinger is on the mound against the Orioles as they try to get back in the win column. After all of these transactions, we'll see how the team looks.