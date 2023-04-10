White Sox News: Oneil Cruz broke his ankle in home plate collision
The Chicago White Sox lost 1-0 on Sunday afternoon which dropped them to 4-6 through ten games. They still haven't won a series after splitting the very first one against the Houston Astros over a week ago.
The Pirates are off to a good start despite being that team that people expect to be near the bottom of the standings. They took two of three from the White Sox in what was a horrible series for the road team overall.
None of that is the big story though. That would be the play that led to a collision at home plate between Oneil Cruz and Seby Zavala. Following the collision, Zavala was heated with a lot of players on the Pirates and that led to the benches clearing.
Michael Kopech was also involved in this drama that led to each team's roster coming out onto the field. It wasn't a pretty scene.
The White Sox and Pirates had a messy situation on Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile, while all of this was going on, Cruz was laying on the ground withering in pain. When you watched the replay, you can see that something clearly went wrong with his slide and his leg bent backward. You knew he'd be out for a while following that play.
Unfortunately, he broke his ankle. That is some terrible news because he is going to be out for a while. We don't know exactly how long it will take for him to return to baseball but it will certainly be way later in the season.
That is tough news for Major League Baseball because he is a very good player that people were going to get to know more this season. He has a sweet set of skills that were going to be on display for the Pirates this season. Obviously, everyone wishes him a speedy recovery.
Yeah, there was a lot of drama that ensued as tempers flared but the most important thing is the health of this man. It is unfortunate that the play led to him getting hurt this badly. When he returns, it will be a big boost to both the Pirates and the league.