White Sox News: Oscar Colas comes up with the walk-off winning hit
The Chicago White Sox earned a much-needed Saturday afternoon win at home as they walked off the Baltimore Orioles. After going down 1-0 in the series and dropping their record to 5-9, it was pretty close to being a must-win game.
They tried hard to lose it at times too. Michael Kopech was really solid on the mound as the starter but the bullpen did not have that good of a game. They really put the team in danger of losing but the offense found just enough steam to get it done.
The Orioles actually took a 6-5 lead in the top of the tenth inning which made things a bit shaky for the White Sox. However, Yasmani Grandal scored the ghost runner with a nice little double to tie the game. From there, the rest of the White Sox offense went to work.
Grandal was replaced as a runner by Seby Zavala. Jake Burger hit him over to third for Oscar Colas to have a chance to be the hero. He came up big with the game-winning hit over the right fielder's head to score Zavala and the White Sox won it.
The Chicago White Sox won a must-win game on Saturday afternoon.
This was, as mentioned before, a much-needed win for the good guys. It was nice to see Colas get the big hit as he is now starting to take off as a Major League player.
Grandal's big hit was his third of the game which is really nice to see as he tries to have a bounce-back year. So far, so good.
Jake Burger also had a big game as his hit was his second after he hit a big-time home run earlier in the contest. All this man does is mash baseballs which is what he needs to keep doing.
Elvis Andrus, Andrew Benintendi, and Andrew Vaughn also had multiple hit games in this one as the White Sox racked up 13 total. It was an amazing game all around for them as they kept battling back. They were down a few times but always found a way to stay in it before finally winning.
The rubber match will come on Sunday with Dylan Cease on the mound for the White Sox. This is their chance to win their first series of the season after a rough beginning. Hopefully, this win will propel them toward some really good play going forward.