White Sox News: Rick Hahn continues to act clueless when he speaks
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball right now. There is no denying that “the rebuild” was a massive failure.
There are a lot of people who deserve blame. Jerry Reinsdorf is a terrible owner. Tony La Russa was a horrific hire and that falls at Jerry’s feet.
Well, those two aren’t the only guilty parties either. Rick Hahn, who had everybody fooled at first, is a very bad general manager. He has messed up this team in every way and that includes the hiring of Pedro Grifol.
Hahn’s bad performance is made even worse when he speaks. He acts like observers of this team are stupid with the way he dissects things in front of the cameras.
Rick Hahn has been a terrible general manager for the White Sox.
On Tuesday, ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Hahn had some things to say. He gave his typical injury updates and all of that which is fine but after that is when he went off the rails.
When talking about the rest of the season is when he started to say foolish things. He made it seem like the Sox are still in it. They are double-digit games under .500 and have less than a month until the trade deadline.
They are clearly going to be sellers but he can’t say that to the media and be honest? It is insulting. He thinks that the people he is talking to are stupid along with all of the fans. It is tough to see.
It got even worse when the White Sox started playing. They came back from being down 2-0 to take a 3-2 lead but the great bullpen that Rick Hahn built blew that game too.
When this season is over, a normal Major League franchise would fire Hahn and everybody around him. With that said, don’t expect that from the White Sox.
The organization is loyal to all of the wrong people. Expect Hahn to continue his decade-long run of losing once 2023 is complete. We’ll see if he lies to everyone’s face when he speaks again as it will be even closer to the deadline.