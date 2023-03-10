White Sox News: Spring training win ends winning streak for Cubs
The Chicago White Sox took on the Chicago Cubs today in spring training action. The Chicago Cubs came in on a nine-game winning streak after a win over the Reds on Thursday. Even though it is spring training the White Sox clearly wanted to end that streak.
Things didn’t start off great for the White Sox as the Cubs took a 1-0 lead. However, the White Sox took the lead thanks to a long home run by Bryan Ramos. It was a great way for the White Sox to get back out in front and never look back.
Bryan Ramos is the number three prospect in the organization right now. He is only behind Colson Montgomery and Oscar Colas who are incredible players. With the right work ethic and development, he could become an impactful MLB player. You saw the raw talent there.
Later in the game, the two catchers got involved in some scoring. Seby Zavala hit a towering solo shot to make it a 3-1 ball game. Not long after that, Yasmani Grandal added some insurance with an RBI hit to get it to a 4-1 score.
The White Sox had a very interesting spring game against the Cubs.
Grandal is someone that the White Sox needs going this season and his spring has been a great sign. One of his two hits in this one played a key role in the team getting out ahead. Hopefully, this continues.
The White Sox took that 4-1 lead into the 9th where they were looking to end the nine-game winning streak that the Cubs were on. Things got a little fishy as the Cubs scored two to get the score within one. Luckily, the Sox got out of the game with a double play and a 4-3 victory.
When these two teams play, it is always just a bit more fun. They are playing for something this year and it will be fun to watch them compete against each other.
It is only spring training but it is always nice for the White Sox to beat the Cubs. It came down to the wire but they got it done. On Saturday, the White Sox are back at it with Mike Clevinger facing his old San Diego Padres team.