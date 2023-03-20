White Sox News: Team USA moves on, spring training games, and more
The Chicago White Sox has three players going to the World Baseball Classic Championship. Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman are going there with Team USA after a stunningly dominant victory over Team Cubs on Sunday night.
This huge win came for Team USA in the semi-finals after a tight quarter-final win over Team Venezuela. It was an outstanding game that started with Lance Lynn pitching very well on the mound.
Tim Anderson was on third base for Trea Turner's incredible go-ahead grand slam that won them the game. He has been incredible in this tournament as well for the United States and now they have a chance to win big in the final game this week.
There is a lot for Chicago White Sox fans to watch for this week.
Semi-Final Game 2
The other game will take place on Monday night between Team Mexico and Team Japan. The winner will battle Team USA for the top prize. Either way, it is going to be an incredible game to watch for fans of baseball all over the world.
White Sox spring training
On Sunday, the White Sox won a spring game over the Seattle Mariners on the back of a good start from Dylan Cease and an Oscar Colas home run. Things are starting to come together for them as Cactus League play winds down.
Now that Cuba and Venezuela are both done, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert, and Jose Ruiz are going to be making their way back to Arizona. Eloy Jimenez has already returned following the elimination of the Dominican Republic.
Now, they just await the end of the tournament (regardless of the result) to get Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman back from Team USA. Until then, they will roll on with spring ball. That continues on Monday with a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Injuries from WBC
Yoan Moncada injured himself a little bit at the end of the USA-Cuba game on Sunday night but it doesn't sound like it will be as bad for White Sox fans as it has been for New York Mets or Houston Astros fans.
Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz is going to be out for the season because he hurt himself celebrating a big win in the WBC. On top of that, Jose Altuve is going to miss the first two months with a broken thumb.
That is two World Series contenders losing key pieces of their team. It is a big loss for both that they will need to overcome. White Sox fans know all about injuries and just hope that they stay a bit healthier this year.