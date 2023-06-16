White Sox News: The Seattle Mariners are another good test for Chicago
The Chicago White Sox are set to face another very good team in the Seattle Mariners. This comes after two series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins who are both good teams in the National League.
Well, although we see Seattle as a good team in the American League, they have had some struggles this year. They are certainly not at the White Sox's level of struggles but they come into the series with a record of 33-34. Of course, the White Sox are 30-40.
The White Sox had a chance to take down that elite Dodgers team but they blew the opportunity. Now, this Seattle series is a chance for them to get back on track.
On offense, they are led by studs like Ty France, Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford, Jarred Kelenic, and Cal Raleigh amongst others. Most of them believe they can do even better than they have this year and we know they will all get there eventually.
The Chicago White Sox have a tough test ahead in the Seattle Mariners.
As for starting pitching, the Sox are scheduled to face Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller. The scariest of those three is Gilbert. The White Sox are lucky that they won't be facing Luis Castillo who just went on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.
As for the White Sox, we will see Michael Kopech on the mound in the first game. The hope is that he is able to bring the goods as he has for the last month or so. If he does, the White Sox can take down this Mariners team.
Some of the bats have been good lately. The White Sox need that to carry the team over this series as they should have the pitching advantage at least early in games.
If the White Sox can take advantage of this early slump that the Mariners are in, that would be great for them as they try to get going again. For the Mariners, the White Sox could be that team that gets them over .500 for good.