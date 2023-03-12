White Sox News: The World Baseball Classic is going very strong
The Chicago White Sox are well into their spring training schedule now. Opening Day is just a few weeks away and things are really starting to get exciting. This team has to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.
While spring training is going on, there is a different wrinkle to go with it: the World Baseball Classic. The White Sox have sent some pretty notable players to participate in this tournament which speaks to the talent in the organization.
Not everyone went that could but there is still plenty of White Sox flare there. The action was insane on Saturday night as every team is going now. After the action we saw on Saturday, there is a lot to go over when it comes to White Sox players.
For one, Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada's team Cubs might have clawed themselves out of a major jam. With a little bit of luck, their hopes of advancing are still alive. Moncada, in particular, had a huge game on Saturday and his squad beat Chinese Taipei by a final score of 7-1.
His home run was part of a 3 for 4 performance with two runs scored, three hits, and one RBI. He went from having a terrible tournament to a pretty good one in just a couple of games.
The White Sox have a lot of good players at the World Baseball Classic.
As for Robert, he went 1 for 4 with a run scored. It is great to see these two playing well as their team now has somewhat of a chance to advance based on the outcomes of games on Sunday. Obviously, the White Sox would like to see their stars play well in this thing.
Team USA finally played its first game of the tournament as well. They defeated Great Britain by a final score of 6-2. We saw some amazing MLB stars perform well like Kyle Schwarber, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado amongst others put on a show but no White Sox player got in the game.
Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman didn't pitch but they surely will. Tim Anderson wasn't in the lineup for this one as they used Trea Turner at shortstop. As good as Anderson is, that isn't a wild decision because Turner is as good as it gets at the position.
Eloy Jimenez was not in the Dominican Republic's lineup on Saturday night which is a bit strange of a decision. That team has a lot of talent but their 5-1 loss to Venezuela might force them to give him a shot in their next game.
It will be nice to see some of these other White Sox players get into some action as the opening stage of the tournament goes on. Cuba relies a lot more on Moncada and Robert than the other countries rely on their White Sox players right now.
Hopefully, at the end of the day, the White Sox players do well and also return to the team healthy and in mid-season form.