White Sox News: Tim Anderson finally returned to the lineup
Tim Anderson has had a very tough season. There are off-the-field distractions but he has also be pretty terrible on the field by his standards.
The Chicago White Sox used to go where he goes but he has just helped drive them into the ground this season. That is, when he has been healthy.
On Friday night, Anderson returned to action for the first time since June 17th against the Seattle Mariners on the west coast.
Friday was also a day in which Anderson was celebrating his 30th birthday. That had to be fun as he found out he was returning to the lineup about an hour and a half before the first pitch.
The Chicago White Sox added Tim Anderson to the lineup late on Friday.
A lineup had come out that didn't feature him but he was later added. To make up from his shoulder still working back from injury, he made his first career (in MLB) start at second base.
With a bad shoulder, it is certainly easier to throw to first base from second than shortstop. Elvis Andrus was the man at short in this game.
Anderson primarily played second base at the World Baseball Classic for Team USA because Trea Turner was the guy at shortstop (and rightfully so). Anderson was amazing during that tournament at the plate and he was just fine in the field.
Things are a little bit different in Major League Baseball though. The angles on certain things are a tad different and he found that out when Lucas Giolito's pickoff attempt went off his glove and into centerfield. A run scored on the play.
Anderson did get the only White Sox RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly but he didn't have a hit. He was batting second behind Andrew Benintendi in this one as he seems to have lost his leadoff spot for a little while.
We don't know if it is because he isn't truly healthy or if other things are at play here but Tim Anderson just hasn't been good at all.
Even on his birthday, he heard some boos from the home crowd. It is just a wild scene when you think about where he was a year ago.
Of course, the White Sox went on to lose the game by a final score of 3-1. It isn't entirely Anderson's fault that the team stinks but they'd sure be better if he was better.
He is still working on that first home run too which is crazy to think about. Hopefully, it comes soon and it opens the floodgates. This team desperately misses the old Tim Anderson.