White Sox News: Tim Anderson gets high praise from this MLB superstar
The Chicago White Sox played a big part in Team USA’s big win over Team Canada on Monday night. They got out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning and the route was on from there. They ended up winning via the mercy rule after the 7th inning by a final score of 12-1.
Lance Lynn was the starting pitcher for Team USA in this one. His one blemish was a solo shot against him but he went 5.0 innings without giving up any other runs. He walked none and had six strikeouts as well. Once he left the game, the bullpen shut down the final two innings of play.
Tim Anderson was incredible as well. He had another multi-hit performance and it helped lead his team to victory. After two really good games for him, it is clear that he should just be in Team USA’s lineup no matter what.
He played second base for the first time in his life to get in the lineup (Trea Turner also needs to be playing no matter what) and he did just fine. This is truly a special player that the White Sox are lucky to have. Very few people are able to get a barrel on a baseball like Tim Anderson can.
Mike Trout and the White Sox led the way for Team USA on Monday night.
The only player that outshined everyone in the game was Mike Trout who is one of the best baseball players who ever lived. He hit a big-time home run, had multiple hits/RBIs, and walked twice in the win. There is no doubt that he was the player of the game.
Trout isn’t as interesting of a personality as some of his peers but people do listen when he speaks. After the game on Monday night, he had some amazing things to say about Tim Anderson which should excite some folks in the Chicago White Sox community.
Seeing Trout say this about Anderson is really cool. He can be argued as the best player ever but there is no arguing that he is at least in the conversation. To hear someone like that endorse a Chicago White Sox player like this is amazing.
Trout will be in the Hall of Fame and Anderson would love to join him one day. There is a lot of work to do for that to happen though. There is also a lot of work to do for Team USA in this tournament.
They have one more game in Group C play before they can hopefully move on. Of course, both Trout and Anderson will be instrumental in their success or lack thereof.