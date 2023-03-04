White Sox News: Yasmani Grandal has been on fire at spring training so far
The Chicago White Sox had a lot of things go wrong in 2022. As a result, they went from a team with World Series aspirations to a team that went 81-81. It was tough to watch all season long.
One of the reasons that they fell flat was the play of Yasmani Grandal. He was terrible all season long and their offense struggled in part because of that. Nobody knew if it was because he lost a step or if it was because he was secretly hurt. He’s never been that bad.
In fact, he’s mostly been elite in his career. That includes 2021 where he was one of the best power hitters in the league. Things were certainly going well for the White Sox offense that year too which speaks volumes about how important he is.
Not many people are expecting a lot from him this year but that might prove to be a mistake. He doesn’t have to be as good as he was in 2021 but he can’t be as bad as he was in 2022. A bounce-back year is much needed.
Yasmani Grandal has been great for the Chicago White Sox this spring.
So far in spring training, Grandal has been amazing. All of the games that he has played in have seen him but well, especially Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
In three at-bats, Grandal had two hits and one of them was a home run. He also had one RBI from the home run. Now, his spring numbers are looking even better. If he can keep this up, a bounce-back year it will be.
What is it that is helping Grandal do this? Well, there are probably a couple of reasons. For one, it is spring training. It doesn’t mean anything until you do it in the games that count. However, performing well this time of year is better than being bad.
It also seems like he has taken a liking to Pedro Grifol. One of the first things the new manager did when he was hired was go to a Chicago Blackhawks game with Yasmani Grandal.
There were always going to be better vibes this year because of the manager but it would be nice to see it come out on the field.
Hopefully, as the spring goes along, Grandal continues to hit well. That could be one of the biggest keys to this team having success this year instead of flopping again.