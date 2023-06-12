White Sox: Not having Luis Arraez in the division anymore is so nice
The Chicago White Sox just wrapped up a series with the Miami Marlins over the weekend. All three games in the series were decided because of a lead change in the 9th inning.
The first of three was won by the White Sox in walk-off fashion. Then, the Marlins won the next two which earned them a series win. That snapped a stretch of good play from the White Sox.
One takeaway from the series is that all fans can be happy that Luis Arraez is no longer in the division. He has been an absolute menace to the White Sox for years.
He was with the Minnesota Twins for a long time before they traded him to the Marlins during the off-season. The White Sox will still see him in Miami from time to time but not like when he was with Minnesota.
Luis Arraez is no longer a true Chicago White Sox problem which is good.
Over the weekend, Arraez made an impact as he had at least one hit in all three games. He had one in the first game, two in the second game, and one in the third game. He came around to score on one of his hits in the second game.
The Marlins won two of the three games that they played against the White Sox and Arraez was a big part of it. His batting average was .403 coming into the series but it actually dropped despite having a hit in every game. Now, he is down to .397.
Every team has very good players that aren't fun to play against which is why Major League Baseball is so great but Luis Arraez is a different breed. He is the premier contact hitter in the game right now.
We will see if Miami is actually able to get into the playoffs which is certainly possible. As mentioned before, at the end of the day, it is just nice that they don't have to deal with Arraez as much anymore.
Now, the White Sox will have no shortage of elite players to play against as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. This should be fun to watch.