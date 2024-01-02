White Sox players who did not meet expectations in 2023
Three Chicago White Sox players who did not meet expectations set out for them in 2023.
Andrew Benintendi
The White Sox prize free agent was anything but a real prize in 2023. However, Andrew Benintendi did have his moments. Still, for the money he got from ownership, he should have been much more effective than he was. Granted, he had some injury issues that plagued him a bit but overall, for the value, the White Sox didn’t get their money’s worth with him at the plate.
The White Sox signed Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract, so there is still time for him to earn that money. Hopefully, he will continue to improve and be the player that they thought he would be. If he doesn’t pan out in the future, the White Sox are going to look bad. I think that Benintendi will pick it up a lot in 2024 and end up being one of the brightest stars on a team that’s going to need as many of them as they can possibly get.