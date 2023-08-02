White Sox projected bullpen rotation after the trade deadline
The Chicago White Sox are a different-looking team now that the trade deadline has come and gone. The team that started off in July doesn't even resemble the team going in August.
That is especially true for the pitching staff. Really good players like Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Kendall Graveman have been traded away.
So what is going to happen with the bullpen going forward? Finishing the 2023 season is going to be even tougher now but the show will go on.
This is what the bullpen rotation should look like for the rest of the season:
- Tanner Banks
- Sammy Peralta
- Declan Cronin
- Bryan Shaw
- Gregory Santos
-Edgar Navarro
- Aaron Bummer
The Chicago White Sox have a very interesting bullpen set up right now.
Liam Hendriks and Garrett Crochet are both on the Injured List and we don't really know when we will see them next. Hopefully, soon.
The White Sox traded away Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, and Keynan Middleton so that is even more firepower lost from their bullpen. Obviously, that is a decent group right there that has been good in the past. With their new teams, there is a lot expected of them.
Aaron Bummer has been with the White Sox for a long time and it is unclear how much time he has left with the organization.
He can't get outs without giving up runs like he used to. He hasn't given up a home run this season which is remarkable considering his horrific ERA. If he went to a new team that could play defense behind him, you might see a massive difference. It is a bit surprising he wasn't traded.
Tanner Banks is another somewhat well-known name for White Sox fans but he isn't moving the needle at all. The rest of the crew are all relatively new and have to earn jobs in the future. It will be an interesting evaluation process during August and September.
As the White Sox know, building a good bullpen is both difficult and necessary. Hopefully, this group isn't embarassing the rest of the way and can carry them into 2024 where some new additions should be made. Who knows, maybe they will even find a gem or two in this group.