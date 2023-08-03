White Sox Prospects: Who will be the catcher of the future?
After the trade deadline, the White Sox have set themselves up to have at least two potential All-Star catchers for the future. The catcher competition that will unfold in the next two to three years will be exciting
An organization looking to touch up some areas of weakness to compete in the next year or two should not have Yasmani Grandal as their catcher.
At the time of the signing, Grandal was an exceptional pickup. He was a decorated veteran with pop and tremendous plate discipline.
Speed has never been used to define what he does around the bases and his catching ability would not get any better, but the signing signaled this team was ready to take the next step.
The front office missed that step, the White Sox did not add as much as they should have, and this rebuild fizzled out. In 2020, Grandal was the symbol of the rebuild, ready to start winning. In 2023, he is the symbol of the rebuild's failure and will not be on the 2024 team.
The Chicago White Sox have an issue at the catcher position right now.
Seby Zavala is okay but the White Sox are looking for their catcher of the future. Last week, no one knew who that was going to be. Today, a battle for the spot has formed and will play out in the next two to three years.
A couple of other names are in the mix as well. The White Sox drafted a catcher this year, and a Double-A star is emerging. For the first time in quite a while, the Sox have multiple legitimate catchers for the future in the farm system, two of which are potential MLB contributors.