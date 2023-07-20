White Sox: 3 bold predictions for the MLB trade deadline
2. The White Sox and Orioles will make a trade
The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles are good trade partners.
The Chicago White Sox are sellers. There are lots of buyers around the league but the White Sox could only help a few of them.
You'd think that they are more likely to make trades with National League teams but there is one American League team that they might consider making a deal with.
That team is the Baltimore Orioles. The White Sox have a few things that the O's could use now that they are a legitimate contender.
As of right now, the Orioles are in the mix for the AL East Division title. If they were to add a few pieces at the deadline, it might really help them.
Whether it is a guy like Lance Lynn, Gavin Sheets (a Baltimore native), or any of the bullpen arms, the White Sox and O's could absolutely come together for a trade.