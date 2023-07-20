Fansided
Southside Showdown

White Sox: 3 bold predictions for the MLB trade deadline

By Vincent Parise

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox
St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago White Sox / Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. The White Sox and Orioles will make a trade

The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles are good trade partners.

The Chicago White Sox are sellers. There are lots of buyers around the league but the White Sox could only help a few of them.

You'd think that they are more likely to make trades with National League teams but there is one American League team that they might consider making a deal with.

That team is the Baltimore Orioles. The White Sox have a few things that the O's could use now that they are a legitimate contender.

As of right now, the Orioles are in the mix for the AL East Division title. If they were to add a few pieces at the deadline, it might really help them.

Whether it is a guy like Lance Lynn, Gavin Sheets (a Baltimore native), or any of the bullpen arms, the White Sox and O's could absolutely come together for a trade.

Home/White Sox News