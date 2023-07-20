White Sox: 3 bold predictions for the MLB trade deadline
3. A team in the AL Central will make a huge splash
The Chicago White Sox may see a division rival make a big splash.
The Chicago White Sox are probably going to end up coming in fourth place. They won't finish behind the Kansas City Royals who are somehow way worse but the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Detroit Tigers will likely finish ahead of them.
It will probably come down to the Guardians and Twins for the crown of the division and a right to play in the playoffs.
As of right now, neither team is good enough to take advantage of their playoff berth but they could make a splash.
A good prediction is that one of them will make a big splash. Out of the two, the Twins are the most likely to do something like that.
There may be some big names available for trades. Guys like Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Blake Snell amongst others are all out there to be had for the right price.
One of these teams would be smart to take a chance and go for it. There is no reason for them not to at this point. You never know what happens then once you are in the playoffs. It is a shame that the White Sox are not the team we think about when it comes to these huge moves.