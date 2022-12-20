White Sox Rumors: 3 insane Liam Hendriks trade packages with Mets
The Chicago White Sox have had an interesting off-season so far. They have made some signings and lost one of their franchise greats in free agency.
After a disappointing 2022 season, they are looking to make the right moves that will help them bounce back in a big way.
One rumor that has been floating around all off-season is that they are willing to trade All-Star closer, Liam Hendriks. That would be a huge move.
One of the teams looking to get him, according to reports, is the New York Mets. If the Mets are going to make this super bullpen, this is what a deal for Hendriks might look like:
To White Sox: James McCann, Eduardo Escobar - To Mets: Liam Hendriks
The Chicago White Sox can get a catcher and a second baseman here.
The Chicago White Sox desperately needs some help at second base. Eduardo Escobar is someone that they were looking at a couple of years ago but he ended up being traded elsewhere.
Escobar had an all-star caliber year split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. The White Sox were in on acquiring him but it never came to be. Now is thier chance to trade for him again as he might really be able to help them win.
As for McCann, the former Chicago White Sox catcher would make a great return candidate because of the fact that he has some proven success playing for this team. It hasn't gone well for him with the Mets so the White Sox would have to hope that he can re-find his form.
The Mets now have four catchers on their roster because of the fact that they just recently signed Omar Narvaez. McCann is the obvious trade choice at this point in time. Both players are replaceable on the Mets but would really help the White Sox.